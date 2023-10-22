Amino Acids List Floattrck

solved using the chart at left and the one letter amino a74 1 Letter Abbreviations For Amino Acids Amino For 1.Imgt Education.Protein Chains Protein Portraitsprotein Portraits.Secret Codon Biology Science Activity Exploratorium.Amino Acid Abbreviations Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping