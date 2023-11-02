shakira in concert el dorado world tour is no 18 on top Latin Pop Albums Billboard
Ozunas Odisea Becomes Longest Leading No 1 By A Male. Billboard Latin Album Chart
Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard. Billboard Latin Album Chart
Shakira Earns Sixth No 1 On Latin Albums Chart With El. Billboard Latin Album Chart
Il Divos Amor Pasion Debuts At No 1 On Latin Albums. Billboard Latin Album Chart
Billboard Latin Album Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping