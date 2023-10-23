Lego Color Chart Update May 10 2018

the internal lego colour scheme general lego discussion365 Things To Do With Lego Bricks Lego Fun Every Day Of The.Lego Ruler And Sorting Tool Tom Alphin.Newsroom About Us Lego Com Us.Ways To Use Lego In The Classroom Teaching Ideas.Chart Of Lego Pieces Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping