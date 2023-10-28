Now Live New Marriott Spg Award Category Assignments

marriott rewards new award charts aug 2018 and early 2019Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Point Redeeming Offer.Marriott Transfer Partners How To Use Them 2019.Marriott Bonvoy Launches Peak Date Pricing.Marriott Introducing Peak Award Pricing And More One.Marriott Redeem Points Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping