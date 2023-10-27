Web_chart_1 1 Web Chart Do Not Use Abbreviations And

abbreviations and acronyms in healthcare when shorter isntError Prone Abbreviations Symbols And Dose Hqsc Govt Nz.Clerking 101 Symbols Signs And Shorthand Geeky Medics.Symbols Abbreviations.Science Abbreviation Chart.Medical Charting Abbreviations And Symbols Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping