5 Describing Graphs Vocabulary And Writing Exercises

ielts writing task 1 how to describe a bar chart and pieHow To Describe Charts Graphs And Diagrams In The Presentation.Ielts Describing Graphs Vocabulary To Answer Academic.Describing A Bar Chart Learnenglish Teens British Council.Ielts Bar Chart How To Describe A Bar Graph Task 1.Vocabulary Graphs And Charts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping