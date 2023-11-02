Bar Chart Task 1 Practice 19t Jun 018 Thanks In

ielts band 8 report topic bar chart and pie chartWater Conservation Resources For Kids Water Use It Wisely.Space Heating And Water Heating Account For Nearly Two.Water Use And Stress Our World In Data.Ground Water Basics Water Supply Demand.Water Usage Chart For Household Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping