Youtube Becomes Top Grossing Iphone App For The First Time

youtube tries to prevent gaming of its 24 hour record debutsYoutube Top Music Videos On Youtube Korea 41st Week 2019.Billboard 200 Album Chart Will Soon Include Streaming Music.Youtube Top Music Videos On Youtube Korea 42nd Week 2019.Youtube Music Top Charts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping